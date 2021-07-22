SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $583,287.31 and $125.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

