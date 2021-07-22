BSC Station (BSCS) Price Tops $0.0470 on Top Exchanges

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. BSC Station has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $278,363.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00107962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00141253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.94 or 0.99920890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

