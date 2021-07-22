HedgeTrade (HEDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $85,176.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002790 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $315.88 million and approximately $85,176.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000226 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028222 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

