Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $691.43 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $691,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after acquiring an additional 597,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,955. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.