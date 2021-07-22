Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $371.74 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,110,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $371,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in TC Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,851,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TC Energy by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TRP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.