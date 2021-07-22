Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 625.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.48% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $320,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,877,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

