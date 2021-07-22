Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 123,101 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.60% of Truist Financial worth $470,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

TFC traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.32. 129,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,164. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

