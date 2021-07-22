Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. 605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

