Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.66 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Newscrypto has a market cap of $86.13 million and $13.66 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00107962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00141253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,440.94 or 0.99920890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,317 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,669 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

