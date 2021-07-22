Opus Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $249,152.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.