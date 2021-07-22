Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 15,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,444. The firm has a market cap of $529.39 million, a P/E ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.