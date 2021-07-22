Zacks: Analysts Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,631. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.