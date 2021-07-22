BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

BOK Financial stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.13. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 77,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in BOK Financial by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

