Zimmer Partners LP Invests $11.02 Million in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in SJW Group by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 73,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

