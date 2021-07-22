Zimmer Partners LP Invests $13.69 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,692,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.30% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,852,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 1,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $58.65.
DigitalOcean Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
Featured Story: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.