Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 234.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Phreesia by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 247,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,221 shares of company stock worth $6,954,449. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

