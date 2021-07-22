Select Equity Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,509 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Cree worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cree by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CREE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

