Eaton Vance Management Acquires 3,515 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $84,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after acquiring an additional 454,293 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.65 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

