Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 290,000 OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OCA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,546. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.