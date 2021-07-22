Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,440 ($18.81). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,427.22 ($18.65).

Shares of CPG traded up GBX 19.56 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,511.56 ($19.75). The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,377. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a market cap of £26.97 billion and a PE ratio of -75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,754.77.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

