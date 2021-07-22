Shore Capital Reaffirms Under review Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

NXT traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,958.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

