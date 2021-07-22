Peter Cunningham Sells 5 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 125 ($1.63) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,846 ($76.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,617,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,035.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market cap of £94.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 8,310 ($108.57) to GBX 8,250 ($107.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

