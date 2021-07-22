Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 68,460 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,460 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.76 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 923,787 shares of company stock worth $85,542,623. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

