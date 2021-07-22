Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of FedEx worth $113,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX opened at $298.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $163.44 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

