Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $242.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,858 shares of company stock worth $89,627,182. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

