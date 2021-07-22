Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

REXR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. 45,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,087. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.