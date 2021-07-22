ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $730.62. 22,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $680.44. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $723.01.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.