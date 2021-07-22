Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $7.48 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $27.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.82. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,643. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.36. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

