Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Shares of WHR traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.21. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $143.27 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

