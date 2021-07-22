Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) were up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gracell Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $834.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.