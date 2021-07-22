Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $37.07 Million Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,066,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Bio-Techne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $465.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $469.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

