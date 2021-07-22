Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $42.25 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $42,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.