Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,786,724 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 27,071.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $44,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 888.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 391,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 351,650 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

