Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,367,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,986 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $49,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,642,000 after buying an additional 2,299,399 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

SU opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

