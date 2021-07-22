Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.26

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $237,572.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00107579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00141122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.42 or 0.99856322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

