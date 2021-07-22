BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BXS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,544. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.