D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,222,786 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $42,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IHRT. Barrington Research raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.