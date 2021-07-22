NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Lowered by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,556 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $185,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.