D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2,783.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,817 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $50,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $305.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $175.02 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.