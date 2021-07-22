FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.