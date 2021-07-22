EJF Capital LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at about $496,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLAMU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

