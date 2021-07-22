Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.25% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $22,714,742. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $405.30 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

