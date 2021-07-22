M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $54,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,027.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 60,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

