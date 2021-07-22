Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Takes $134.90 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 966,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,902,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 2.2% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. 20,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,963. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.