Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Invests $61.28 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,280,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Raymond James by 332.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,346. Raymond James has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $138.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

