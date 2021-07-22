Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,054,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of RMG Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

