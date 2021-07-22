Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

7/17/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

7/14/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

7/6/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Lattice Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.22. 17,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

