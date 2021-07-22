Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,725,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $1,057,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PSFE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 91,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,187,085. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.