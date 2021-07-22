DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 6.7% Higher

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25. Approximately 2,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 834,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

