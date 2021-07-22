Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $35.22

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $34.25. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1,805 shares trading hands.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

